Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods.

