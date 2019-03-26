Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $268,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. 124,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,848. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $87.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

