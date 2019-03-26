One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Insider Lawrence Ricketts Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OLP stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

