Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after purchasing an additional 830,338 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,432,000 after purchasing an additional 327,747 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,902 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $571,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 1,823 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $150,087.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,055.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,719. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

