Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.22. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
