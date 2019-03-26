Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.22. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

