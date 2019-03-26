Odyssey Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. Odyssey has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00409325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.01615458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00228306 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,896,238 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinTiger, LBank, FCoin, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

