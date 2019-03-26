ODEM Price Tops $0.17 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and $770,902.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004152 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00410818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.01613964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00228467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001309 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,296,136 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

