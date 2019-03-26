OceanaGold (OGC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.13.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$4.47 on Monday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$242.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.190000004611651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

