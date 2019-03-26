OceanaGold (OGC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.13.
Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$4.47 on Monday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
