Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Cut by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

NYSE:OXY traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Cut by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-holdings-cut-by-orleans-capital-management-corp-la.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.