Obyte (GBYTE) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Obyte has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $26,270.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $39.56 or 0.00995576 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00410640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.01613891 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $719.72 or 0.18109922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00224912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

