Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 200,500 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Cimarex Energy worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,877,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. 242,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,258. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

