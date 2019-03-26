Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 1,128,948 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,948 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $35,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,832. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $447.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

