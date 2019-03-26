NVIDIA (NVDA) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,799 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Swedbank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,487,000 after buying an additional 854,050 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.