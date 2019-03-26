Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

