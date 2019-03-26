Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,110 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,191,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 636.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 635,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 549,461 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $19,198,289.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,244,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,009,199.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $39,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,172,661 shares of company stock worth $66,526,602 in the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

