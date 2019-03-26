Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,920 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 7,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $672,476.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,408 shares of company stock worth $5,448,863. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

