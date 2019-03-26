Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at $322,510.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.72 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

