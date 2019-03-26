Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 399,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.90.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

