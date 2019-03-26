Novartis (NVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.88

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 73391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Get Novartis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $2.8646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $281,404.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 114,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 534,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,295,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,611,000 after buying an additional 116,454 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/novartis-nvs-hits-new-12-month-high-at-94-88.html.

Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.