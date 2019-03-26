Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,575 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,588,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,949,000 after acquiring an additional 43,137 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 232,189 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHE opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

