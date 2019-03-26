Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $32,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,728,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,163,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $297,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,508 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Select Medical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 395,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Select Medical by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 325,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 249,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

In other Select Medical news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $597,339.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,316.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 306,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,341,760.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

