Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOG opened at $2.69 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.49.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.