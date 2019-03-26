Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOG opened at $2.69 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.49.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

