Nord/LB Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €26.00 ($30.23) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.86 ($28.91).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA remained flat at $€19.51 ($22.69) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €27.47 ($31.94).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.