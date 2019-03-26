Nlight (LASR) and MaxLinear (MXL) Head to Head Contrast

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nlight and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 1 4 4 1 2.50 MaxLinear 0 5 2 0 2.29

Nlight currently has a consensus price target of $29.22, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.34%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nlight is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight 7.28% 8.37% 6.55% MaxLinear -6.80% 11.90% 6.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nlight and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $191.36 million 3.99 $13.94 million $0.32 64.97 MaxLinear $385.00 million 4.40 -$26.19 million $0.78 31.22

Nlight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nlight beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

