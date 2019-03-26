Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

NINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.79 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter.

NINE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 4,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,242. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.