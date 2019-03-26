Nike’s (NKE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nike has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

