NEXT (NET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and $2.40 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00028690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.01504842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001464 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 1,973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,088,194 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

