NeXt Innovation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GSVC)

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 549 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 745% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeXt Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ GSVC opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. NeXt Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.69.
GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.
