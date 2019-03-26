New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of AAON, Inc. (AAON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of AAON worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,669,000 after buying an additional 254,062 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,395,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

