New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,641,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

