New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stake Lessened by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. 6,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,721. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.69.

In related news, insider James R. Gochee sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $173,475.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $136,391.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,341 shares of company stock worth $18,354,294. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

