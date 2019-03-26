New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $148,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Trice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,032.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $1,327,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

