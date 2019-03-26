Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Square by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,312.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $5,552,556.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,374,161 shares of company stock worth $95,686,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Square to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Square to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of Square stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,727.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 3.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

