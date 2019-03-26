Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,770 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 131,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 198,090 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.48. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $444.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.61 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. Rollins’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

