National Pension Service Increases Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Equinix by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.08.

EQIX stock opened at $448.08 on Tuesday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $460.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.02, for a total value of $111,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.93, for a total transaction of $478,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,522.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,833 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

