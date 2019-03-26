National Pension Service Grows Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

National Pension Service lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a $80.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,598,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,244 shares of company stock worth $4,242,113. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

