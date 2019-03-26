National Pension Service Grows Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $30,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,362,000 after buying an additional 70,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,227,000 after buying an additional 176,005 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,488 shares of company stock worth $873,875. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Pension Service Grows Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/national-pension-service-grows-stake-in-alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.