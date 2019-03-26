National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 420,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 323,480 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,231,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,820,000 after acquiring an additional 340,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. R. F. Lafferty set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-shares-sold-by-683-capital-management-llc.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.