National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Position Reduced by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

