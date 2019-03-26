National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,978,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of National Bank worth $122,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 46.8% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $993.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). National Bank had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In related news, EVP Patrick G. Sobers sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $165,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 19,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $685,271.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,314.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

