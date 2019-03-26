National Access Cannabis (NACNF) and Humana (HUM) Financial Comparison

National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get National Access Cannabis alerts:

This table compares National Access Cannabis and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Access Cannabis N/A N/A N/A Humana 2.96% 19.64% 6.68%

Humana pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. National Access Cannabis does not pay a dividend. Humana pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Humana has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Access Cannabis and Humana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Access Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Humana 0 3 13 0 2.81

Humana has a consensus price target of $357.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.14%. Given Humana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Humana is more favorable than National Access Cannabis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Access Cannabis and Humana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Access Cannabis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Humana $56.91 billion 0.64 $1.68 billion $14.55 18.57

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than National Access Cannabis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Humana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Humana beats National Access Cannabis on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 22 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba. National Access Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; financial protection products; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 6 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for National Access Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Access Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.