Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $122,898.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

