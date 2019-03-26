Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 241,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,582. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/nalls-sherbakoff-group-llc-purchases-new-position-in-invesco-bulletshares-2020-corporate-bond-etf-bsck.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.