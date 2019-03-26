Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Invests $71,000 in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stock

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,474,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 487,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of LPT stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 28,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,518. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 66.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $291,579.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,007. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Invests $71,000 in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/nalls-sherbakoff-group-llc-invests-71000-in-liberty-property-trust-lpt-stock.html.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.