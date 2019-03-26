Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,347,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $1,854,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,156.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 742,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,773. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

