Myer Holdings Ltd (MYR) Insider Acquires A$199,779.80 in Stock

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) insider Margaret(Lyndsey) Cattermole purchased 363,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,779.80 ($141,687.80).

Shares of ASX:MYR traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting A$0.58 ($0.41). 6,695,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,000. Myer Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$0.35 ($0.24) and a one year high of A$0.61 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $472.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91.

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

