Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,383,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,503,000 after purchasing an additional 523,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 741,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,233.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 685,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,941,000 after purchasing an additional 664,877 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $137.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

