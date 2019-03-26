Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after purchasing an additional 307,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after purchasing an additional 307,849 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,479 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $262.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.54.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

