Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of AAWW opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.22. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

