Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $984,000 Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,532,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,640 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

In related news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

